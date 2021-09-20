San Diego (CA) Firefighters Battle Two-Alarm Fire That Damages Three Homes

Karen Kucher

The San Diego Union-Tribune

(MCT)

A two-alarm fire damaged three homes in Mission Beach early Sunday and one firefighter was injured while battling the blaze, a San Diego Fire-Rescue official said.

The fire was reported around 5:50 a.m. on Pismo Court between Strand Way and Mission Boulevard, said San Diego Deputy Fire Chief David Gerboth.

When crews arrived they found a single-story home fully engulfed with fire extending to adjacent buildings on both sides, Gerboth told OnScene TV. Crews began “an aggressive attack” on the blaze and a second alarm was called to summon more firefighters, he said.

“All the occupants were able to make it out prior to (our) arrival,” Gerboth said.

Around 10 homes in the densely populated area were evacuated as crews worked to extinguish the flames, he said. Video from the scene showed at least two vehicles parked in garages that appeared to be damaged.

According to an online dispatch log, nearly 70 fire personnel, including eight engines, were assigned to the fire.

A firefighter suffered a minor burn injury.

Two adults were displaced and were being helped by the Red Cross, said Battalion Chief David Pilkerton.

The cause and origin of the fire were not known, Pilkerton said.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune.

©2021 The San Diego Union-Tribune. Visit sandiegouniontribune.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.