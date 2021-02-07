San Francisco (CA) Rescue Three From Cliffs

Lauren Hernández

San Francisco Chronicle

(MCT)

Feb. 7—San Francisco firefighters rescued three people in two separate cliff rescues at Marshall’sBeach and Fort PointSaturday evening, fire officials said.

Two 17-year-olds were hoisted up a roughly 100-foot cliff at Marshall’sBeach after they likely got trapped after the tide came in, San Francisco Fire DepartmentLt. Jonathan Baxtertold The Chronicle.

“There is signage saying not to be down here this late, and the tide comes in and you get trapped,” Baxter said. “When that occurs, then you are basically trapped down below, which is what occurred here.”

Baxter said the 17-year-old boy and girl were yelling near the rocks below and likely using the flashlight feature on their cellphones to get the attention of passersby.

United States Park Policefound the teens and directed San Franciscofirefighters to their location, Baxter said. Seventeen firefighters responded to the scene, and firefighters were lowered down by rope and lifted both teens, separately, back up to safety. They were not injured.

San Franciscofire officials received the report of the trapped pair at 6:42 p.m., and the teens were rescued about an hour later.

San Franciscofirefighters also rescued a man in his 40s at Fort Pointshortly before the rescue at Marshall’sBeach.

Fire officials said the man had fallen onto the rocks. He was rescued by San Franciscofirefighters in the same manner as the rescue at Marshall’sBeach, Baxter said.

He sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local trauma center for treatment, Baxter said.

