Sanford (NC) Fire Chief Announces Retirement

Nancy McCleary

The Sanford Herald, N.C.

(MCT)

Nov. 4—After 47 years as a firefighter with the Sanford Fire Department — 26 of them as chief — Wayne Barber has decided it’s time to step down.

Barber, 73, announced Wednesday that he will retire, effective Dec. 31.

“I’ve been with the city for 47 years and seen a lot of changes,” Barber said late Wednesday. I’m getting older, I’m not getting any younger. I just felt it was time to take a break.”

Barber has notified City Manager Hal Hegwer, Mayor Chet Mann and the Sanford City Council. He broke the news to firefighters Wednesday morning, he said.

Mann said the chief’s resignation caught him a little off guard, but it wasn’t a total surprise.

“I’m happy for him as he moves along into the next phase of his life,” Mann said.

After more than 45 years on the job, the mayor said, Barber deserves a break.

“We’re definitely going to miss him,” Mann said. “I’m looking forward to the next chapter of the Fire Department but we also wish him the best.”

Barber began his career as a volunteer firefighter

On Feb. 14, 1975, Barber came to work for the Sanford Fire Department, according to an email from the city that was sent Wednesday afternoon.

He was promoted to a pumper-engineer in February 1977, lieutenant in August 1982 and captain in December 1983.

Barber was named assistant chief in March 1989.

And on Aug. 18, 1995, Barber was named chief of the department.

“I’ve enjoyed the job,” he said. “It’s a good job, but it’s just time for me to move on.”

The department has changed and grown through the years, Barber said.

Among the changes was the addition in 1992 of a third station. Barber said he anticipates additional buildings and manpower will be needed in coming years as Sanford continues to grow.

Of course, that will mean money is needed, but Barber said the growth should increase the tax base which will help with funding.

“Everything is continually changing and I don’t want to hold them (the department) back,” Barber said. “I feel like some new blood would help things.”

Even though he’s retiring, Barber said he would still help the department as needed.

“I think the citizens should be proud of the department,” Barber said. “I would put them up against any department in the state.”

The process to find a new chief is something Mann said he and Hegwer will be working on in the next several weeks.

Barber becomes the second leader in the community to announce a retirement this week.

Sheriff Tracy Carter said Monday that he, too, is retiring effective Dec. 31.

Staff writer David Pollard contributed to this report.

Staff writer David Pollard contributed to this report.

___

(c)2021 The Sanford Herald (Sanford, N.C.)

Visit The Sanford Herald (Sanford, N.C.) at www.sanfordherald.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.