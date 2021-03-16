SC Fire Chief Dies After Emergency Response

A fire chief in South Carolina passed away earlier this month after an emergency response to a residential fire, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

On Thursday, March 4, 2021, Chief William Edward “Eddie” McNeill, Jr. of the Campobello (SC) Fire Department was responding to a residential structure fire when the call was cancelled en route. Later in the evening, Chief McNeill, while having dinner with his wife at a restaurant, suffered a heart attack and passed away.

Chief McNeill was 69 years old.

