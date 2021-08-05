Seven Dogs Rescued From Orange County (FL) House Fire

Katie Rice

Orlando Sentinel

(MCT)

Seven dogs were rescued from an unoccupied east Orange County home after a fire broke out in the residence’s kitchen Wednesday afternoon, according to the Orange County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters saw smoke billowing out of the house on the 12700 block of Tanja King Boulevard in Avalon Park while arriving around 4 p.m. Wednesday, the agency said.

Responders did not find any human occupants inside the home but initially discovered four dogs. While searching for another canine they believed to be inside the home, they found and evacuated three more dogs, according to an update posted on Twitter.

Photos shared by OCFR show firefighters gave oxygen to the dogs in the home’s yard. Many of the dogs appear to be of smaller breeds.

Two dogs were rescued from the home in critical condition. Orange County Animal Services is responding to the home to assist with the animals’ care, OCFR spokesperson Lisa McDonald said.

On Thursday, OCAS spokesperson Bryant Almeida said the agency was able to get in touch with the dogs’ owner, and the five uninjured dogs are staying with a neighbor while the owner is away. The two injured dogs were taken to a local emergency clinic at the owner’s request, he said.

The fire was quickly extinguished, but the home sustained smoke damage from the blaze, McDonald said.

