Seven Injured in San Francisco House Fire

Mar. 1—San Francisco firefighters battled a one-alarm house fire Monday afternoon in the Outer Mission neighborhood that sent seven people to the hospital, fire officials said.

Firefighters responded to a one-alarm fire at a two-story single-family home at 64 Lawrence Ave. shortly after 11 a.m. Monday, according to Lt. Jonathan Baxter, a spokesperson for the fire department.

Seven people were rescued from inside the burning home and taken to the backyard where they were evaluated by medical personnel. All were taken to local hospitals with minor to moderate injuries.

Baxter said crews were inspecting adjacent structures next to the burning home. One other building sustained minor fire damage, but fire officials said they were confident that the blaze would not spread.

Fire officials said the scene remains active, and they advise residents to avoid the area.

The cause of the blaze was still under investigation Monday afternoon, Baxter said.

