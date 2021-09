According to a report by FOX5, The Baltimore City (MD) Fire Department responded to a fire that struck six rowhomes in southwest Baltimore’s Carrollton Ridge Thursday night.

BCFD officials said that four homes were occupied and two were vacant.

Shortly before 8pm #BCFD responded to 600blk of S Payson St for a reported fire involving multiple homes. Once on scene FFs had a total of 6 homes with fire showing through the roof: 4 occupied & 2 vacant. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/BCCp98v2jO — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) September 24, 2021 Baltimore Fire/Twitter

The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. on South Payson Street near Eagle Street.

No injuries have been reported.

πŸ””πŸ””2ND ALARM FIREπŸ”₯πŸ”₯

600 blk S Payson St 21223#CarrolltonRidge@docbullock#BMORESBravest arrived with fire showing from a 2 story row home. Reports are at least *7* homes may be involved. A 2nd alarm has been called. pic.twitter.com/GdiSytFQ8e — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) September 24, 2021 Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734/Twitter

