Six Injured in Littleton (CO) House Fire, Explosion

Shelly Bradbury

The Denver Post

(MCT)

Dec. 12—Six people were injured in an explosion apparently caused when a gas leak ignited inside a Littleton home Sunday morning, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

All of the injured people were taken to hospitals and were considered to be stable, the fire department said in a statement. A seventh person was being evaluated at the scene.

The explosion and fire happened at a home at 5939 South Broadway. People inside the home told firefighters there was an explosion before the fire, and that the explosion blew out the home’s windows, said Connor Christian, spokesman for South Metro Fire Rescue.

Fire investigators confirmed there was a gas leak at the home prior to the explosion but could not pinpoint the “exact ignition source” on Sunday.

