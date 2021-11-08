Six Injured, Including Four Children, at FL Apartment Complex Fire

Ryan Ballogg

Nov. 7—Four children and two adults were seriously injured when a Bradenton apartment building caught fire on Saturday night, according to Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue.

Fire crews responded to a report of a blaze at Aaron Lake Apartments, 4085 43rd Ave. W., Bradenton, at 11:13 p.m. Heavy smoke and fire were emitting from the building when firefighters arrived at the scene, according to a news release.

The two adults and four children rescued from the building were transported to local hospitals with “a variety of injuries,” the news release said.

In total, the fire displaced residents from 16 apartment units, Cedar Hammock Battalion Chief Ryan French said Sunday. Those residents were offered emergency assistance by American Red Cross representatives.

French said a “large amount” of fire apparatus was required to bring the inferno under control — including three fire engines and a ladder truck from Cedar Hammock. West Manatee Fire and Rescue, Southern Manatee Fire Rescue, the Bradenton Fire Department and Manatee County EMS also responded. The fire was contained within an hour, according to a news release from Cedar Hammock, and no emergency responders were injured.

The State Fire Marshal was investigating the origin of the blaze on Sunday with assistance from Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue, according to French. As of Sunday evening, a cause had not yet been determined. Damages were estimated at around $1 million.

