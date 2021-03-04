Six Killed in OK Mobile Home Fire

Six people were killed early Wednesday in a mobile home fire in Woodward, Oklahoma, according to reports.

The Associated Press reported that there were several children among the victims.

One boy managed to escape the fire after the first firefighter on scene heard a voice from inside the home and managed to knock an air conditioner out of a window with the help of a bystander, Woodward Fire Chief Todd Finley told reporters. The child is expected to survive.

The fire occurred in a single wide mobile home at 1120 Kansas Avenue, according to Woodward News. Fire was coming out of windows and doors, but when firefighters attempted to go inside the home, the heat was so hot it began to melt their face pieces.

The fire is under investigation.

