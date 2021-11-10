Smoke Alarm Saves Family from AZ Apartment Fire, 11 Residents Displaced

According to a report AZ Family, a smoke detector prevented a tragedy early Wednesday in Phoenix, Arizona, after it alerted a family to a fire in their apartment. However, 11 residents were displaced, although no injuries were reported.

More than two dozen Phoenix (AZ) Fire Department (PFD) firefighters responded to the Casa Verde Apartments at 51st Avenue and Indian School Road shortly before 4 a.m. Members then went door to door to help evacuate neighbors.

An aggressive interior fire attack by Phoenix Fire crews kept a fast moving apartment fire from spreading to nearby units.Firefighters were called out this morning at 4am and quickly went to work fighting the fire and ensuring everyone was safely evacuated from the apartment.🚒 pic.twitter.com/PNR4zPI3Ph — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) November 10, 2021 Phoenix Fire Dept./Twitter

PFD crews contained the flames to the second-floor apartment, but adjacent units suffered smoke damage. The cause of the fire is now being investigated.

Safety experts from across the U.S. suggest that having a working smoke detector in every home as well as an escape plan are the best ways to combat deaths from fires.

