Spokane County (WA) Firefighter Died at Brush Fire

Aug. 27—An 18-year veteran of Spokane County Fire District No. 9 died Thursday at the scene of a brush fire, the firefighting agency reported.

Cody Traber was “fatally wounded” at the scene of a reported brush fire around 10 p.m., Chief Jack Cates said in a statement.

“Cody leaves behind his wife, Allisyn and four young children,” Cates said. “Please keep Cody and his family in your thoughts as we all navigate through this difficult time.”

The statement did not include any other details about the incident leading to Traber’s death. Cates said more information would be provided as it’s available.

Spokane County Fire District No. 9 includes areas north of the cities of Spokane and Spokane Valley, from the Newman Lake west to Tumtum.

