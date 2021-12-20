Springfield (OH) Man Identified as Driver Whose Car Hit House

Sydney Dawes –

Dec. 20—The Champaign County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver who died when his car crashed into a Champaign County house and burst into flames this month.

The deceased is Douglas Gene Strahler, 69, of Springfield.

The crash happened just before 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 8 in the 9900 block of north state Route 235 in Adams Twp. on the border with Logan County. Strahler’s vehicle crashed into the house, with the impact causing the car and house to catch fire.

Strahler was headed north on state Route 235 in a 2017 Toyota when his vehicle went off the left side of the roadway and struck the house.

The car caught fire, which caused the house to ignite as well, according to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

“Although several attempts were made, the residents were unable to rescue the driver from the vehicle,” a release from the sheriff’s office stated.

The residents were able to escape safely. Strahler was pronounced dead at the scene.

The car and house were engulfed when deputies and fire and EMS crews from the Rosewood and Riverside/DeGraff fire departments responded. The American Red Cross responded to assist the homeowners.

Strahler retired from his job as president of Strahler’s Foods Inc., and he was also a member and officer in the Springfield Elks Lodge 51. He served as an uncompensated special deputy from 1974 to 1982 in Clark County. He also enjoyed his job in the drive-thru at the McDonalds restaurant on Derr Road, according to his obituary.

