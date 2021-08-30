Squatter Probable Cause of East St. Louis (IL) House Fire

According to a report from FOX2NOW, a vacant home in the 3300 block of Converse Avenue in East St. Louis, Illinois, caught fire at around 6:00 a.m. Monday morning. East St. Louis Fire Department (ESLFD) crews are on scene attempting to keep the flames from spreading to nearby homes.

ESLFD Assistant Chief George McClellan said that, despite there being no working water, electricity, or gas at the residence, a squatter living inside the home was most likely the cause of the fire.

ESLFD firefighters discovered the squatter outside of the home when they arrived on scene. McClellan said the man was transported to the hospital for evaluation. It is still unknown how the fire started.

RELATED

Vacancy/No Vacancy

OPERATING “AT” VACANT BUILDINGS

It’s Just a Vacant