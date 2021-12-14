State Fire Marshal Investigating Norwich (CT) Fire

Trevor Ballantyne

Dec. 13—NORWICH — The state’s fire marshal’s office is investigating a garage fire that broke out early Saturday morning at 74 Orchard St. in Norwich.

A news release from the Norwich Fire Department said firefighters arrived at the scene just before 5 a.m. to find “heavy fire presenting out of the front and side of the building.”

First responders evacuated the primary residence connected to the garage before putting out the flames in less than ten minutes.

The damage resulted in a “total loss” of the garage and its contents. The fire damaged the side of the house, according to the release, but did not extend into the home.

