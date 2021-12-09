State Officials Trying to Determine What to Do About Car at Brink of Niagara Falls (NY)

Niagara Gazette, Niagara Falls, N.Y.

Dec. 9—Niagara Falls State Parks officials are still trying to determine what to do about the black sedan stuck near the brink of the American Falls.

The body of a woman in her 60s was pulled from the vehicle in a dramatic rescue attempt on Wednesday afternoon.

The appears to have tipped over and moved closer to the brink of the falls overnight. The Niagara Falls State Park Operations Team met Thursday to determine how the car can be removed.

New York State Park Police said Thursday it appears the car was driven into the upper rapids intentionally

The cause and manner of the woman’s death is still yet to be determined through autopsy. As of Thursday afternoon, the victim had not been positively identified through the medical examiner or corner offices.

About 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, New York State Park Police were notified of a black vehicle in the water approximately 50 yards from the brink of the American Falls. Park Police responded and assessed the situation with Niagara Falls Fire Department, New York State Police, New York State Fire, Niagara County Emergency Management, AMR Ambulance and the New York State Power Authority.

The water levels were lowered by the Power Authority, drones and the Niagara County Sheriff helicopter were used to determine any vehicle occupants. One body was observed in the driver seat.

A U.S, Coast Guard helicopter assisted and recovered the woman’s body.

