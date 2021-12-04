Sterling (IL) Fire Lieutenant Dies in House Fire

A firefighter with the Sterling (IL) Fire Department has been killed in the line of duty.

According to a release from the department, on December 3, 2021, at 11:04 p.m, 911 received a call of a house fire at 10031 Ridge Road in Rural Rock Falls. Sterling Fire Department responded to an automatic aid alarm to assist the Rock Falls Fire Department. Dixon City, Dixon Rural, Milledgeville, Prophetstown, Tampico, Polo, Harmon, Dixon Rural, Amboy, Mount Morris and the Chadwick fire districts assisted along with CGH EMS support.

In the early hours of December 4, while Sterling Fire Lieutenant Garrett Ramos was inside fighting the house fire, the floor collapsed beneath him, necessitating a rescue operation. EMS crews attempted lifesaving techniques en route to CGH Medical Center, where doctors continued their life saving efforts to no avail.

This is the first line-of-duty death in the history of the Sterling Fire Department. Lieutenant Ramos was 38 years old and served with the Sterling Fire Department since October of 2012.

He leaves behind a wife and two young children.

The State Fire Marshal will be conducting a full investigation. As such, the City of Sterling and the Sterling Fire Department are referring all questions to the Office of the State Fire Marshal due to the pending investigation.