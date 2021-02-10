Streetsboro (OH) Man Burned Trying to Fight Kitchen Fire

Jeff Saunders

Feb. 9—STREETSBORO — An Evergreen Driveman suffered first- and second-degree burns to his face after he came home and discovered smoke in his house and a fire in his kitchen late Tuesday morning, Fire Capt. Kevin Grimmsaid.

“He got his one dog out, the other one was hiding until one of our guys found it [safe] and put it out back,” said Grimm. “[The man] grabbed a fire extinguisher from the garage and tried to fight the fire and that’s when, he said, the fire blew back on him and burned him.”

Grimm said EMS took the 66-year-old man to University Hospitals Portage Medical Center, from where he was later transferred to a burn center.

“He was still talking, still walking around,” said Grimm. “He wanted to make sure his wife saw him, knew he was OK overall. Then he wanted to check on his dogs before we finally convinced him to go.”

Grimm said the 911 call to the fire at 1425 Evergreen Drivecame in at about 11:30 a.m.and the first fire units arrived less than two minutes later. The fire was primarily confined to the kitchen, but firefighters had to pull down ceilings in other parts of the single-family home to make sure the fire had not spread.

“I don’t have an estimated loss, but it’s pretty significant,” said Grimm, adding that this is due not only to damage to the home, but to contents as well.

“The structure is still standing, but it’s going to need a lot of renovation at a minimum,” he said.

The home is now boarded up and the utilities have been shut off. The American Red Crossis providing the man and his wife, who was also not at home when the fire started, with assistance.

Grimm said the fire started in the kitchen, but the cause is still under investigation.

“It appears to be accidental,” he said.

Grimm said the Aurora, Kent, and Matua-Shalersville fire departments each provided an engine company, Twinsburgan aerial truck and Remindervillean ambulance. The police and service departments provided traffic control and the water department responded to shut off the water due to a leak in the home.

Most of the firefighters left the scene at around 1:30 p.m.and investigators left at about 2:45 p.m.

