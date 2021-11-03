Structure Fire in Rochester (NY) Brings Firefighters From Three Cities

Post-Bulletin, Rochester, Minn.

Nov. 3—Multiple area fire departments are responding to a structure fire in northwest Rochester Tuesday afternoon.

Olmsted County Sheriff’s deputy Nate Jacobson told the Post Bulletin that the initial caller reported seeing smoke coming from a large building around 11:30 a.m. on the 8500 block of 11th Avenue Northwest.

While emergency crews worked to put out the fire inside the out-building, the building became engulfed, according to the deputy. Smoke began flowing down from the hill the building sat on and took over the street below. Firefighters and trucks ran up the hill as thick, black smoke rose into the air.

The fire was contained to the building and did not spread to any other properties or nearby trees. No one was injured.

Small explosions that sounded like fireworks could be heard going off, while firefighters worked to extinguish the flames. Smoke from the fire could be seen throughout the region from miles away.

The Rochester Fire Department, Oronoco Fire Department, Pine Island Fire Department, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo Clinic ambulance are on the scene.

