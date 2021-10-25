Suffolk (VA) Firefighters Employ VES in House Fire Rescue

Suffolk (VA) Fire & Rescue and Suffolk police responded Sunday morning, October 24, 2021, to a reported residential building fire in the 700 block of Hollywood Ave.

Emergency Communications was contacted at 01:26 a.m. and the first unit arrived on scene at 1:31 a.m.

Engine 3, Ladder 3, and Medic 3 arrived to find heavy fire showing from the front of the structure and fire venting from the left side and attic space of a single story residence with a report of a person trapped in the structure. One occupant was pulled out of the structure by citizens and was in the street prior to arrival of fire units.

Citizens confirmed one occupant was still trapped by fire in the interior. Ladder 3’s crew initiated a vent-enter-search (VES) tactic by entering the rear window of the structure and found a disabled and bedridden male occupant in the bed with heavy smoke conditions and zero visibility. The rear window was cut to make a large opening and the male occupant was rescued through the opening. The rescue was completed at 01:41 a.m.

Other fire units placed two lines into service and was able control the fire in the structure while the rescue was taking place. Fire was contained to the front porch, front living area and attic space. The residence sustained heavy fire, smoke and heat damage. The fire was under control at 1:54 a.m.

Three occupants were displaced by the fire and the American Red Cross is assisting the occupants. There were no injuries to firefighters. The occupant rescued was transported to SNGH in critical condition with the flight crew of Nightingale Air Ambulance. The occupant rescued by citizens was evaluated on scene by medics and refused transportation to the hospital.

The fire is under investigation by the Suffolk Department of Fire & Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office with Fire Marshal 5 and 6 leading the investigation.

Responding units included Battalion 1, Battalion 2, Engine 3, Engine 1, Engine 2, Ladder 3, Medic 3, Medic 6, Rescue 1, EMS-1, Safety 1, and Fire Marshal 5 and 6.

RELATED FIREFIGHTER TRAINING

Civilian Rescue: The Reason We Exist

Civilian Victim Removal

Lessons Learned from a Civilian Rescue

Are You Ready to Perform Vent-Enter-Isolate-Search?