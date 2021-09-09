Suspect Arrested in KY Apartment Fire That Injured Three, Including Firefighter

Beth Musgrave

Lexington Herald-Leader

(MCT)

Sep. 8—A fire in a Lexington apartment complex that injured three, including a firefighter, was intentionally set, Lexington fire officials said Wednesday.

Tyler Jordan, 27, has been charged with arson and five counts of wanton endangerment in connection with the Sept. 3 fire at the Pinebrook apartments on Tates Creek Road, according to court documents..

Jordan was accused of starting the fire in his apartment in the complex by establishing “multiple points of origin,” according to his arrest citation. There were indications that ignitable liquids were used.

Fire crews were called to the apartment complex near Armstrong Mill Road shortly after 1 a.m. on Sept. 3. and found a large amount of fire coming from four apartments. The fire forced several people to jump from second-floor balconies. One resident had “potentially life-threatening injuries,” fire officials said at the time. Another suffered less severe injuries.

In addition, a firefighter was also treated for non life-threatening burns.

According to the court record, Jordan was arrested shortly after the fire.

