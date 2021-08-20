‘Suspicious’ Fire Damages Orlando (FL) Church, Barbershop

According to a report from FOX35, firefighters from 14 units responded to the Igreja Batista Atitude church in Orlando, Florida, early Friday after a fire ignited and swept through the structure, subjecting the barbershop next door to smoke damage.

Orange County Fire Rescue (OCFR) firefighters arrived to the scene at the 400 block of South Kirkman Road just before 3 a.m. and found heavy smoke emanating from the print shop and made entry.

OCFR officials said that, once inside, firefighters found a counter and some furniture was on fire.

After bringing the fire under control, crews are now keeping an eye on the scene for any hot spots.

No injuries have been reported and the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal and Orange County Sheriff’s Office, but it is considered suspicious.

