Syracuse (NY) Firefighter Hurt in Apartment Building Fire

Syracuse, N.Y. — A firefighter was hurt battling an apartment building fire early today on Syracuse’s West Side.

The large fire at 1624 West Genesee St. was reported shortly after 1 a.m., according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.

On arriving, firefighters found the building heavily involved with fire, officials said.

Firefighters searched each apartment for trapped occupants.

Crews encountered severe fire conditions on the second floor, and one firefighter was burned, officials said. The firefighter was treated at a hospital and later released, they said.

It took more than 90 minutes to put out the fire.

All residents of the building were able to escape without injury, although a family dog died, officials said.

The fire caused significant damage to the building. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced tenants with shelter and other needs.

Fire investigators are working to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

The building was equipped with working smoke detectors, officials said.

The apartment building, built in 1950, had 10 apartments, according to Onondaga County real estate records. It is owned by Always In Motion, LLC, 313 Arch Stone Way, Camillus.

