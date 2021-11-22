Syracuse (NY) Firefighter Injured, Nine Displaced in House Fire

Rylee Kirk

Syracuse, N.Y. — One Syracuse firefighter was injured during a house fire Monday morning on the city’s East Side, a fire official said.

Firefighters arrived at about 4:35 a.m. after receiving multiple calls about the fire in a duplex in the 400 block of Westmoreland Avenue, said Syracuse Deputy Fire Chief John Kane. The house was between East Genesee Street and Lexington Avenue.

There was a heavy fire on the second floor and it spread into the attic, he said.

All nine residents got out on their own were no injured, Kane said.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries and was taken to Upstate University Hospital. The firefighter should be released soon, he said.

An extra engine had to be called in, Kane said. Powerlines that fell to the ground were sparking which was an extra hazard, he said. The fire melted some of the siding on the house next door.

It took 20 minutes to put out the fire, Kane said.

The building has “significant damage” and residents will be unable to live there for a while, Kane said. The Red Cross of Central and Northern New York is helping find temporary housing for the residents.

The fire is still under investigation.

