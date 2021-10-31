Tallmadge (OH) Fire Department’s Two New Hires are First Female and Third Generation

Krista S. Kano

Akron Beacon Journal

(MCT)

The Tallmadge Fire Department welcomed two new full-timers to their staff recently, one of whom embodies its long history, the other representing its potential future.

On Oct. 14, Mayor David Kline swore in Andrew Gauer, a third generation Tallmadge firefighter, and Taren Beckett, the department’s first female fulltime firefighter, at a city council meeting attended by several members of the department, including Chief Michael Passarelli and Deputy Chief Ben Stasik.

More: ‘We’re in a crisis’: Summit fire chiefs concerned over long wait times at area hospitals

“These two individuals are really a good catch,” Passarelli said. “On the open market, they wouldn’t have lasted long. I’m glad they picked Tallmadge and that they’re staying with us.”

Gauer, 21, is the fourth in his family to join the Tallmadge Fire Department.

His grandfather, Phil Gauer, started in Tallmadge as part time and eventually moved to Akron Fire Department full time. He is now retired.

His father, Shaun Gauer, started in Tallmadge as an Explorer, a hands-on program that gives young people hands-on experience in the fire and emergency services, and ended up working part time in Tallmadge and full time in Akron. He continues to work part-time in Tallmadge.

And his great-uncle, Dave Gauer, also worked in the Tallmadge Fire Department, but now works in the city’s zoning department.

“So when I was a kid, we’d go visit my dad. My Uncle Dave worked there too, and I’d check out the trucks,” Andrew Gauer said. “That’s where I got my foothold. For the longest time, I knew this was something I wanted to do. I saw the environment at the firehouse was a big family, and that was an aspect I really liked about the fire service.”

While attending Waterloo schools in Portage County, Gauer joined the Explorers, like his father, and started riding with the Rootstown Fire Department.

After he graduated, he went to EMT and fire school at Stark State, and was hired by the Rootstown department when he was 18 years old.

He also started working part time in Springfield, and in September 2020 started working part time in Tallmadge out of the same fire station as his father.

“I loved it because it was the same station I grew up in, and it was cool because it was also the same trucks I was playing on as a kid,” Gauer said.

When Gauer started, he wanted to have the same number as his grandfather, 34, but that number had been pulled from service in honor of another Tallmadge firefighter Jerome Crawford, who died in 2008. Crawford’s family gave their blessing to bring #34 back in service, and so now Gauer works under a number that honors his own family and Crawford’s.

Gauer also got to see the arrival of Tallmadge’s new $1.3 million ladder truck, “and that was cool to see as a new hire because when my dad came on, that was when they got their last ladder.”

Beckett, 29, grew up in North Canton and just recently switched into the fire services after seven years in law enforcement

She had been a state trooper for five years and then was a local officer in Strasburg in Tuscarawas County.

“Law enforcement was getting a bad rap in general, and I wanted to continue to help people,” she said. “I enjoy working with people, and I thought this was the best way to be a part of the community and make a difference.”

Beckett’s now-father-in-law was a firefighter paramedic, and after speaking with him, “I decided to give it a whirl. I’m glad I did.”

Beckett started at the Minerva Fire Department part time and was offered a full-time position shortly thereafter. At the end of May she left Minerva to start working in Tallmadge part time.

She felt that there were more opportunities in the Tallmadge department, and especially enjoyed the shorter commute and working close to her husband, who works for the Tallmadge Police Department.

Beckett said that she was unaware that she would be the first female full-time firefighter, but that growing up with four brothers, “I’m used to it, honestly.”

“It’s an honor,” she said.

More: Tallmadge celebrates groundbreaking of Fire Station 2

She said she particularly enjoys interacting with children to show them that “females can do this job,” and recently went into the station on her day off for a touch-a-truck event.

She also got to do demonstrations with the training door, pulling a line and spraying for a second grade tackle football team as well as their sisters who were also able to attend.

Becket advised other women interested in the fire service to “keep pushing, and keep working hard. If you want it, you can make it happen.”

Reporter Krista S. Kano can be reached at 330-541-9416, kkano@thebeaconjournal.com or on Twitter @KristaKanoABJ.

©2021 www.beaconjournal.com. Visit beaconjournal.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.