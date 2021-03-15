Teen Arrested in Fatal Lowell (MA) Arson

Michael Bonner

masslive.com

(MCT)

Police in Lowell arrested a teenager as the third person in connection with a fatal fire on at Westford Street on Feb. 10, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced Sunday night.

Alexander Gaye, 16 of Lowell, was charged with murder, arson of a dwelling, three counts of armed assault to murder, injury to a firefighter and intimidation of a witness, authorities said.

The charges stem from a fire on Feb. 10, which resulted in the death of Em Chak, injured three other tenants, two Lowell firefighters, one police officers and displaced more than 50 people.

Gaye is expected to be arraigned Monday morning in Lowell District Court.

A Lowell Police detective was in the vicinity of Merrimack Street on Sunday when he spotted an individual who appeared to be Gaye, authorities said. Subsequently, detectives approached the person, positively identified him and placed Gaye under arrest without incident, authorities said.

Julian Boykins, 20 of Lowell, was arrested on March 11 and arraigned the next day on the charges of murder, arson of a dwelling, three counts of armed assault to murder, injury to a firefighter, intimidation of a witness and conspiracy, authorities said. Boykins was ordered to be held without bail. The next court appearance is scheduled for April 1.

Tanya Karadanis, 19 of Dracut, was arrested on March 11 and arraigned on the charges of evidence tampering and conspiracy, authorities said. Bail was set at $5,000 with conditions that she stay away from and have no contact with any victims or codefendants and submit to GPS monitoring with certain exceptions for work, authorities said.

Karadanis’ next court appearance is Monday.

___

(c)2021 MassLive.com, Springfield, Mass.

Visit MassLive.com, Springfield, Mass. at www.masslive.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.