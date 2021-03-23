Teen Rescued from Glen Lyon (PA) Fire Dies

Bob Kalinowski

The Citizens’ Voice, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

(MCT)

Mar. 22—The teenager rescued from a Glen Lyon fire last week has died.

The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office said Grace Miller, 13, died 4:29 p.m. Sunday at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Miller was rescued early Thursday from a fire at 58-60 N. Market St. in the Glen Lyon section of Newport Twp.

Miller was first taken to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital and then transferred to Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest.

St. Faustina Parish in Nanticoke paid tribute to Miller in a Facebook post.

“It is with a very sad heart that we announce that Gracie Miller succumbed to the injuries sustained in her house fire Thursday morning,” the post said. “Stories of Gracie say how she wanted to make everyone happy, even in her death she will be doing just that. The family decided for Gracie to live on in the form of organ donation and she will give the gift of life to many others.”

Contact the writer:

bkalinowski@citizensvoice.com

570-821-2055; @cvbobkal

___

(c)2021 The Citizens’ Voice (Wilkes-Barre, Pa.)

Visit The Citizens’ Voice (Wilkes-Barre, Pa.) at citizensvoice.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.