Teenage Girl, Two Dogs Killed in Nipomo (CA) House Fire

Sara Kassabian and Kaytlyn Leslie

The Tribune (San Luis Obispo, Calif.)

(MCT)

Nov. 2—A teenage girl died and two other people were injured in a house fire in Nipomo early Tuesday morning.

Cal Fire was dispatched to the two-story home, located near the intersection of Tefft Street and Calico Court at 1:42 a.m., said Cal Fire spokesman Capt. Adan Orozco.

A 17-year-old died in the blaze, said Tony Cipolla, spokesman for the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office. Orozco confirmed that the person who died was female.

Two other people escaped through a window, Orozco said.

“The first arriving units were on scene within eight minutes, and when they pulled up, they had a two-story residential structure with fire and smoke coming out of both floors,” Orozco said.

“The house had significant damage to the inside,” he added. “Every room had fire in it and smoke damage. There is partial structural collapse of the second floor.”

The only room in the house that did not burn was the inside of the garage because it was separated by a fire wall, Orozco said.

Two patients were transported to the hospital with injuries, according to a tweet from Cal Fire.

Two dogs also died in the residential fire, Orozco said.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but it is not thought to be suspicious or criminal at this point, Orozco said.

Neighbors and firefighters did not recall hearing smoke detectors go off, Orozco said.

“That could be for a couple of reasons. I don’t know if the house had any, and if they did, they can also fail under a certain amount of heat or flame,” Orozco said.

In addition to Cal Fire, Five Cities Fire Authority and Santa Maria Fire Department responded to the fire.

This story was originally published November 2, 2021 8:55 AM.

