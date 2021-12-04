Ten Displaced in West Baltimore (MD) After Vacant Rowhouse Fire Spreads

Alex Mann

Baltimore Sun

Ten people were displaced after a fire in a vacant rowhouse in West Baltimore Friday afternoon spread to three neighboring homes, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported, said Blair Adams, Baltimore fire department spokeswoman.

Firefighters were summoned to the 1500 block of Argyle Ave. around 5 p.m. Friday for a rowhouse fire, Adams said. They arrived to find heavy flames in the home.

Soon, Adams said, the blaze began to spread to adjacent homes, prompting firefighters to ask for backup.

The fire spread to three other rowhomes, two of which were occupied, Adams said. All of the occupants were able to escape. She couldn’t say how many people were displaced from each home.

Adams said the fire department called neighborhood services to assist those who were displaced, including with temporary shelter.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Adams said.

