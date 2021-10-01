Tesla Catches Fire in MD

A Tesla caught fire on North Charles Street and Towsontown Boulevard in Towson (MD), which prompted a response from fire crews not typically reserved for the average vehicle fire.

“Tesla on fire. Request large capacity water tanker, hazmat unit, and foam unit due to electric vehicle on fire,” the Baltimore County Volunteer Firefighters Association tweeted.

Electric vehicles and their batteries’ safety have received scrutiny in the past.

“Electric vehicle fires pose safety risks to first responders and guidelines from manufacturers about how to deal with them have been inadequate, according to U.S. investigators,” FirefighterNation reported in January.

TOWSON 1-2 N CHARLES ST & W TOWSONTOWN BL – VEHICLE FIRE. TESLA ON FIRE. REQUEST LARGE CAPACITY WATER TANKER, HAZMAT UNIT, AND FOAM UNIT DUE TO ELECTRIC VEHICLE ON FIRE. ROAD IS BLOCKED #BCOTRAFFIC @LVFC30 @ProvidenceVFC29 @BaltCoFire pic.twitter.com/hJfPyTcwfx — Baltimore Co. Volunteer Firefighter’s Association (@BaltCoVolFire) October 1, 2021

