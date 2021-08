A Stanton, TX, firefighter was killed and another firefighter was hurt in a crash on Wednesday, reports cbs7.com.

The Martin County Messenger says on Facebook that volunteer firefighters Danny Ireton and Allon Carby were responding to a crash on FM 829 when their apparatus was involved in an accident with an 18-wheeler.

Ireton was killed in the crash, and Carby was taken to a local hospital. No other details are currently available.