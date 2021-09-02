The Awful Scene From Above in Manville (NJ)

Bill Duhart

Officials in Manville said the deluge of rain Wednesday from the remnants of Hurricane Ida flooded most of the borough and triggered an evacuation order. Emergency responders began rescues of residents shortly after midnight with boats. A helicopter was also used for one rooftop rescue Thursday.

BREAKING: Chopper 4 is now seeing houses on fire in the middle of flooded neighborhoods in Manville, NJ. No firefighters can reach the homes #nbc4ny @StormTeam4NY @NBCNewYork pic.twitter.com/9IrmwtgdGX — Jesse Hamilton (@JesseJHamilton) September 2, 2021

John Bentz, the borough’s emergency management director, said the 2.5 square-mile community of nearly 11,000 residents received 10 inches of rain over three hours Wednesday. He said it led to a record high 27.66 foot crest of the Raritan River and caused widespread flooding.

“We’re still trying to get people out of their homes,” Bentz told NJ Advance Media shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday. “We had our Lost Valley section of town where we were hit. We’re still down there now getting people out. Pretty much everywhere in town we are underwater.”

Floods are not uncommon in this town bounded by the Raritan and Millstone rivers. Significant flooding occurred in 1999 during the remnants of Hurricane Floyd and in 2011 for Irene. Floyd set the previous record high for the Raritan at 27.1 feet, Bentz said.

“The forecast was for 3 to 4 inches of rain,” Bentz said. “We did not expect 10 over a short period of time. Flash flooding was a big problem.”

Bentz said he didn’t know how many home rescues had been performed but said about 250 evacuees were at the local VFW hall and would likely be housed in a borough shelter with cots or a county shelter until the water receded. He said that may take several days.

Bentz said he may have gotten 15 minutes of sleep overnight.

He said this is the worst flooding here he has seen in nearly 20 years as a firefighter. He has been the emergency management director since 2018.

