Third House Fire in 24 Hours Claims Life in Delmar (DE)

Hannah Edelman

Dover Post, Del.

(MCT)

Oct. 30—A person was killed in a house trailer fire early Friday morning in Delmar, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, marking the third house fire in Delaware since Thursday morning and the second fatal one.

Delmar Volunteer Fire Company was called about 6 a.m. to the 9300 block of Carrolls Ave. near Saint George Road, according to officials.

They found flames “engulfing” the trailer, with damage estimated at $10,000. The person inside, whom officials did not identify, was already dead when first responders arrived, officials said.

The Division of Forensic Science will now conduct an autopsy. No others were reported injured.

State fire investigators are also looking into the causes of two other house fires, both of which occurred Thursday in New Castle County. That morning, smoke inhalation and burns from a fire killed a 75-year-old woman in Ogletown.

About 12 hours later, a 77-year-old man was critically injured in an apartment fire in Brandywine Hundred.

No further details about the victim of Friday’s trailer fire were unavailable.

