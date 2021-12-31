Three-Alarm Buffalo (NY) Hotel Fire Causes $3M in Damage

Maki Becker

The Buffalo News, N.Y.

(MCT)

Dec. 30—An overnight three-alarm fire at the former Adam’s Mark Hotel downtown caused $3 million in damage, city spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said Thursday.

A Buffalo police officer on patrol reported seeing smoke from the massive, 485-room hotel and event center now known as the Buffalo Grand Hotel shortly after 1 a.m., said Fire Commissioner William Renaldo.

Firefighters initially had a difficult time locating the blaze.

“It was difficult to locate,” Renaldo said. “They though it was in the parking garage.” But it turned out that the fire was in a large ballroom above the parking ramp.

It was also logistically complicated, Renaldo said. To reach the fire, crews had to run hoses from the main lobby all the way to the ballroom.

“They used half their air just getting there,” the fire commissioner said.

Sprinklers appeared to be working, he said.

Between 40 and 50 guests were evacuated from the hotel, but they were let back in after about an hour when it became clear that the fire wasn’t spreading into the hotel portion of the building.

Renaldo said the damage to that area of the building was “severe.” One firefighter was injured in a fall, but remained on duty. No other injuries were reported.

The cause was under investigation.

The Buffalo Grand Hotel was set to become the Ramada by Wyndham Buffalo Downtown as of Dec. 31, according to Harry Stinson, the hotel’s Canadian owner.

With 486 rooms, it’s the largest hotel in Buffalo.

Opened in 1978 as the Buffalo Hilton, the nine-story hotel and conference center had endured neglect or underinvestment by multiple owners over the past 20 years. It’s been criticized by guests, hospitality officials and others for its dingy appearance, aged furnishings, dated carpeting, and has struggled with occupancy.

Stinson told the Buffalo News earlier this month as renovations were underway that he wanted to bring the hotel back to its more glamorous past. He said he was focusing on the event area, which he expects to overshadow the hotel component.

He knocked down walls to create a 4,400-person main ballroom — four times the size of what previously existed in the hotel. At 40,000 square feet, it would e the biggest event space in the city by far, except for the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

___

(c)2021 The Buffalo News (Buffalo, N.Y.)

Visit The Buffalo News (Buffalo, N.Y.) at www.buffalonews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.