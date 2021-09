A Houston warehouse storing dollar-store goods burned in a three-alarm fire, reports ABC 13.

According to fire officials the fire was initially reported outside of the building. The fire department was able to contain the fire from spreading to neighboring businesses and an apartment complex.

@HoustonFire is currently on scene at 3937 Arc St. performing an offensive attack, after receiving reports of a warehouse on fire. No FF or civilian injuries have been reported, please avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic. @FireChiefofHFD pic.twitter.com/t2oNkdDNdx — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) September 2, 2021

A fire official also said the humidity was a factor for the firefighters at the scene.