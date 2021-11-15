Three Baltimore City (MD) Firefighters Hospitalized After Vacant Rowhouse Fire

According to a report from WJZ, three members of the Baltimore City (MD) Fire Department were hospitalized early Monday morning after responding to a fire in a vacant rowhouse in the city’s Penn North neighborhood.
Crews responded at around 4 a.m. to the 1700 block of W. North Avenue. They arrived to find flames showing from both floors. It took the Baltimore City Fire Department took about one hour to bring the fire under control. During the incident, there was a partial collapse of the structure.
The hospitalized firefighters are now in stable condition, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.
