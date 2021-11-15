Three Baltimore City (MD) Firefighters Hospitalized After Vacant Rowhouse Fire

According to a report from WJZ, three members of the Baltimore City (MD) Fire Department were hospitalized early Monday morning after responding to a fire in a vacant rowhouse in the city’s Penn North neighborhood.

🔥WORKING FIRE U/D🔥

1700 blk W North Av 21217#PennNorth@JamesTorrenceJD



Watch as #BMORESBravest take hoses to the rear of the house on fire. Firefighters have to get to all sides of the house and then coordinate their efforts to ventilate and extinguish all the fire. pic.twitter.com/7m798ops8h — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) November 15, 2021 Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734/Twitter

Crews responded at around 4 a.m. to the 1700 block of W. North Avenue. They arrived to find flames showing from both floors. It took the Baltimore City Fire Department took about one hour to bring the fire under control. During the incident, there was a partial collapse of the structure.

The hospitalized firefighters are now in stable condition, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

RELATED

Chicago Rowhouse Fire

Core Command Competencies

COLLAPSE LESSONS