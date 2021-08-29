Three Buffalo (NY) Firefighters Injured at Two-Alarm Fire

Deidre Williams

The Buffalo News, N.Y.

Aug. 29—Three firefighters suffered burn injuries — with two of them transported by ambulance to ECMC for treatment — after battling a two-alarm fire in Buffalo on Saturday, according to a spokesman for the Buffalo Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the call of a fire at 62 Donaldson Road at 2 p.m.

Fire officials said the fire started on the exterior of the occupied residential structure and then extended to the second floor and the attic. The Red Cross is assisting one adult and one child.

Fire investigators said damage is estimated at $180,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

