Three Children, Two Adults Die in Merced County (CA) House Fire

Thaddeus Miller

The Fresno Bee

(MCT)

Sep. 30—Five members of a Merced County household were killed in a fire early Thursday in Dos Palos, fire officials confirmed.

Ten people were in the rural home near Julip Avenue and Mint Road when the fire was reported just before 5 a.m., according to Division Chief Mark Pimentel of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, also called Cal Fire.

When crews arrived, residents in a neighboring home told firefighters that people were likely inside, Pimentel said.

The neighbors also aided the fire crews as they pulled the residents out, Cal Fire said, and firefighters began life-saving maneuvers.

Five of the residents were pronounced dead at the scene, Cal Fire said. Two were transported to area hospitals and three others refused medical assistance.

Multiple fatalities fires

The names of the residents who died have not been released, but officials said two were adults and three were children.

Having so many deaths in a house fire is uncommon. Fresno City Fire Public Information Officer Jonathan Lopez said one would need to go back to 2015 to find such a tragedy in Fresno.

Five people died before 7 a.m. Dec. 13, 2015, when a boarded-up home on Archie Avenue in east-central Fresno erupted in flames in what was noted as an especially deadly fire. A sixth person was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and reported to be in critical condition.

Lopez said that fire, which the department calls the Archie Incident, was an unusual case because the home was abandoned. The way it was boarded up left only one entry and exit for the people inside.

This story was originally published September 30, 2021 7:43 AM.

