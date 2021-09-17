Three Civilians, One Firefighter Injured in Philly Rowhouse Fire

Strong firefighting early this morning in Manayunk. Three civilians and one firefighter received EMS care and transport. The fire was placed under control at 1:07 a.m. #24x7x365 pic.twitter.com/NNDNpcPCxD — Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) September 16, 2021 A firefighter was among several people injured in an early morning fire in the Manayunk section of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

WPVI reported that two people were rescued from the fire, which reportedly occurred at a three-story home in in the 4300 block of Fleming Street.

The injured were treated for smoke inhalation, according to the report.

According to CBS 3 News, the firefighter was injured after falling through the floor.

RELATED FIREFIGHTER TRAINING

Understanding Fire Spread in Continuous Structures

Entering Through the Door, Falling Through the Floor: Catastrophic Structural Collapse

Training Minutes: Rescuing a Firefighter Who Has Fallen Through the Floor

Mayday Monday: Air Management and the Mayday