Three Civilians, One Firefighter Injured in Philly Rowhouse Fire

WPVI reported that two people were rescued from the fire, which reportedly occurred at a three-story home in in the 4300 block of Fleming Street.
The injured were treated for smoke inhalation, according to the report.
According to CBS 3 News, the firefighter was injured after falling through the floor.
RELATED FIREFIGHTER TRAINING
Understanding Fire Spread in Continuous Structures
Entering Through the Door, Falling Through the Floor: Catastrophic Structural Collapse
Training Minutes: Rescuing a Firefighter Who Has Fallen Through the Floor