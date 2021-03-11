Three Dead in Perkins (MO) House Fire

Three people were reportedly killed in a house fire in Perkins, Missouri.

KFVS 12 reported that crews responded Wednesday morning, March 10, to a report of a house fire on First Street.

A neighbor reported that there seemed to be the sound of explosions at the fire, and flames rose as high as evergreen trees in the yard of the home.

Firefighters from Oran, Advance, Fenton, Essex, Perkins, Delta, and the Scott County Rural Fire Protection District responded to the fire, along with law enforcement and EMS, the report said.

Perkins is located in Scott County, which is in the southeastern part of the state of Missouri.