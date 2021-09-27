Three Dead in Rural OK House Fire

Derrick James

McAlester News-Capital, Okla.

(MCT)

Sep. 26—Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said investigators recovered the body of a third person from the scene of a deadly house fire in rural Pittsburg County.

Morris identified the deceased as Donald West, 81; Caroline West, 81; and Jeffrey West, 56.

“It don’t appear to be anything as far as a suspicious fire,” Morris said. “Everything looks like it’s probably an accidental fire.”

Morris said the bodies will now be sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an exact cause of death.

“Right now, it just looks like an accidental fire and they were trapped in there and couldn’t get out,” Morris said.

Firefighters from numerous fire departments and law enforcement were dispatched around 10 p.m. Saturday night to the fire with dispatchers reporting numerous people trapped on Blanco Road, approximately seven miles south of McAlester in rural Pittsburg County.

The medical examiner and state fire marshal both arrived at the scene at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is received from officials.

