Three Firefighters Injured in Glendale (AZ) House Fire

According to a report from ABC15, three firefighters were injured fighting a house fire near 43rd and Northern avenues in Glendale, Arizona, Monday night after a fire ignited in the kitchen after a woman left food that was cooking unattended.

Glendale and Phoenix Fire Department crews were dispatched with reports of smoke coming from the back of the home as well as a possible fire in the attic. Firefighters arrived on scene and were able to control the fire to avoid it from spreading.

Three firefighters suffered minor burns and were treated at a local hospital.

Large amounts of fire and smoke were pouring from the structure, leading crews to cut holes in the roof to access it.

Glendale & @PHXFire fought a house fire near 45th Ave/Echo Ln. The resident was cooking & stepped away, when she returned the kitchen was on fire. She was evaluated for smoke inhalation but was not transported. 3 firefighters sustained minor burns and were taken to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/zFaDGOE7Rd — Glendale Fire Dept. (@GlendaleFire) October 19, 2021 Glendale Fire Dept./Twitter

The woman was evaluated for smoke inhalation but refused transport to the hospital.

Fire officials also said that crews are currently attempting to find the woman’s dog, which is missing.

