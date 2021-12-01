Three Injured, Including Firefighter, in Multi-Alarm Fogelsville (PA) Fire

Molly Bilinski

The Morning Call

(MCT)

Two residents and one firefighter were injured in a multi-alarm fire early Tuesday in Fogelsville, officials said on social media. One cat also perished in the fire.

At 1:37 a.m., firefighters responded to the 8100 block of Main Street for a house fire, according to a post on the Fogelsville Volunteer Fire Company’s Facebook page. Callers said it was a possible chimney fire and a woman on the second floor was trapped.

When crews arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the front of the home, according to the post. Firefighters tried to get to the second floor but were met with heavy smoke and heat.

Police reported a woman was hanging from a second floor window, according to the post. Crews moved a ladder to the back of the home, but the woman had jumped.

It took a few hours for firefighters to bring the blaze under control due to the home’s construction, as well as remodels, according to the post.

Crews were working on extinguishing hotspots before noon at the home, according to emergency dispatchers.

Officials did not release the names of the two residents injured, but said they were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition, according to the post. One cat was saved from the home, but another died.

A firefighter was also taken to the emergency room but was subsequently released.

The Morning Call has reached out to fire Chief Doug Gernerd for more details.

Morning Call reporter Molly Bilinski can be reached at mbilinski@mcall.com.

©2021 The Morning Call. Visit mcall.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.