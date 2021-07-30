Three New Iberia (LA) Firefighters Hospitalized After Explosion

Three New Iberia (LA) firefighters are hospitalized, some with critical injuries sustained during the response to a gas-related fire and explosion this morning, reports The Secret List.

The firefighters are in different hospitals, and family members of one victim state that he’s critical and in a medically induced coma at Our Lady of Lourdes in Lafayette.

Iberia Parish School Board member Raymond “Shoe-Do” Lewis confirmed that his son, Captain Gary Simon, was one of the three injured and has been transported to a hospital in Baton Rouge. He’s being treated in the burn unit in Baton Rouge for second- and third-degree burns on his hands.

Crew members were entering the structure when there was an explosion, initial reports indicate.