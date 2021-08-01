Three Overnight Fires Leave at Least 18 Displaced in Providence (RI)

Antonia Noori Farzan

The Providence Journal

(MCT)

PROVIDENCE — Fires ripped through three multifamily homes on Friday night and early Saturday morning, displacing several families.

The first fire was reported at 28 Simmons St. in the Silver Lake neighborhood at around 7 p.m. The firefighters’ union stated on social media that 59 firefighters were called to what became a three-alarm blaze.

Three firefighters suffered minor injuries and were transported from the scene and treated, said Deputy Assistant Fire Chief Stephen Houle.

Six adults and four children were displaced by the fire. None was injured, Houle said.

The heat from the fire was strong enough to warp the siding on a neighboring home. A neighbor described seeing smoke flowing from the house shortly before flames were visible, and said it wasn’t clear how the fire had started.

From there, firefighters were immediately called to another fire in the Silver Lake neighborhood, this time at a three-story house at 19 Judith St.

No one was injured and fire officials could not say immediately how many people had been living in the building. Mailboxes outside the home indicate that it holds three apartments.

A third fire broke out at about 3 a.m. Saturday at 381 Academy Ave., on the border of the Mount Pleasant and Elmhurst neighborhoods.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury and was treated at the hospital and has returned to full duty, Houle said.

Fire officials estimate that six adults and two children were living in the home, which was damaged on all three floors.

Investigators were at the scene Saturday morning interviewing witnesses, who described waking up in the middle of the night to loud popping noises.

Fire officials are still working to determine the causes of the three fires, which caused “significant damage,” Houle said.

The Rhode Island Red Cross is assisting affected families.

©2021 www.providencejournal.com. Visit providencejournal.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.