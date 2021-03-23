Three Pets Killed, Two Firefighters Injured in NJ Fire

Jeff Goldman

nj.com

(MCT)

Two firefighters were injured while battling a house fire Monday in Voorhees that killed a two dogs and a cat, authorities said.

The residents weren’t home when the fire broke out shortly before 1:30 p.m on the 200 block of West End Avenue, according to police.

Neighbors had to be evacuated as firefighters worked to extinguish the smoky blaze. Video and photos shows much of the house charred and a partial roof collapse of the multi-story home, which was fully engulfed in flames when emergency workers arrived.

The Cherry Hill Fire Department and the Lawnside Fire Company were among the departments to assisted Voorhees firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Jeff Goldman may be reached at jeff_goldman@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @JGoldmanNJ.

Our journalism needs your support. Please subscribe today to NJ.com.

___

(c)2021 NJ Advance Media Group, Edison, N.J.

Visit NJ Advance Media Group, Edison, N.J. at www.nj.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.