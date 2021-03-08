Three Suffer Burn Injuries in Greeley (CO) Apartment Explosion

Anne Delaney

Greeley Tribune, Colo.

(MCT)

Mar. 5—Two adult females and an adult male are in serious condition in a Greeley hospital after suffering severe burns in an explosion and fire early Friday morning at a Greeley apartment building.

City fire and police were dispatched about 2:10 a.m. Friday to a structure fire in an apartment in the 1300 block of 9th Street. Multiple witnesses reported a large explosion occurred, and then flames were spotted coming from an apartment.

Greeley police provided an update late Friday afternoon, reporting on the condition of the three adults. Police said the apartment is considered a total loss.

Two adult men and two adult women were in the apartment during the explosion. One adult male escaped without injuries. On Friday morning, the Greeley Fire Department said three families, including four people and a dog, were displaced by the incident. They were offered assistance from the Red Cross.

No firefighter injuries were reported.

The investigation is active and on-going. Detectives from the Greeley Police Department are working with investigators from the Greeley Fire Department to determine the cause of the fire.

Additional information will be released if and when it’s available, police said.

Police ask if if anyone witnessed the explosion, or has information on what led to the fire, and has not been contacted by police to contact detective Jerry Burroughs at 970-350-9549 or via email at jerry.burroughs@greeleypd.com

The city initially responded with three engines, two ladder trucks, two battalion chiefs and a medic, for a total of 20 fire personnel and two paramedics. The fire department said a second alarm was later requested, for a final total of 26 fire personnel at the scene. Four ambulances also responded.

___

(c)2021 the Greeley Tribune (Greeley, Colo.)

Visit the Greeley Tribune (Greeley, Colo.) at www.greeleytribune.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.