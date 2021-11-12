Toledo (OH) Fire Chief to Retire in December

Mike Sigov

Nov. 10—Toledo Fire Chief Brian Byrd will retire next month, a Toledo Fire & Rescue Department spokesman said Wednesday.

The chief’s last day will be Dec. 10, Pvt. Sterling Rahe said.

Mayor Kapszukiewicz appointed Chief Byrd in July, 2018, following the planned retirement of Chief Luis Santiago.

Chief Byrd joined the fire department in 1988 and was promoted to lieutenant in 1992. As a lieutenant, he was certified as a nationally registered EMT-paramedic from the Northwest Ohio Paramedic Training Program at the Medical College of Ohio, where he received both academic and clinical excellence awards.

He was promoted to captain in 1997 and to battalion chief in 2000. In the latter role, he worked both in line operations and the emergency medical services bureau.

After promotion to deputy chief in 2008, Chief Byrd was responsible for administrative duties, and the development of policies, and protocols related to fire and medical emergency operations.

He took a self-demotion to battalion chief in 2016 because of “some differences in leadership style and some things I wanted to do differently that I thought I could do differently in a different position,” he told The Blade at the time. Going back onto the street “gave me the opportunity to do some of those things,” he said.

Chief Byrd was not immediately available for comment.

Dan Desmond, the president of Toledo Firefighters Local 92, said the retirement of Chief Byrd is a loss for the Toledo fire department.

“I’ve enjoyed Brian’s tenure,” Mr. Desmond said. “His service of over 33 years has been exemplary. The relations of labor and management since he has taken over has never been any better. He will be sorely missed.”

City spokesman Gretchen DeBacker said the mayor, who is traveling on city business in Italy, knew that the fire chief was retiring.

