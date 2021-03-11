Town of Milton (WI) Considers Edgerton as Alternative to Janesville Fire Service

Frank Schultz

Mar. 10—TOWN OF MILTON — The chairman of the Milton Town Board says he is still serious about consolidating the Janesville and Milton fire departments, but he wants to give Edgerton a chance to weigh in.

Chairman Bryan Meyer wrote to Janesville and city of Milton officials Monday, saying that the town government “intends to foster conversations with the Edgerton Fire Department, our closest neighbor, with many similarities in size and type of service.”

The town and city of Milton now operate a joint fire department.

Meyer’s letter arrived while the three municipalities were discussing a proposed merger agreement, which The Gazette obtained through an open-records request Tuesday.

The draft agreement envisions Janesville’s fire department taking over fire protection for the city and town of Milton starting Jan. 1, 2022.

The Janesville and Milton fire departments already operate under a “functional merger.” Janesville Fire Chief Ernie Rhodes is chief for both departments.

Meyer told The Gazette that town officials have not talked to Edgerton officials, but they intend to approach Edgerton and explore the possibility of options other than a complete consolidation with Janesville.

Edgerton officials could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

At the same time, Meyer said he hopes the discussion with Edgerton doesn’t slow the process with Janesville.

“I want to stress we take these negotiations with Janesville very seriously,” Meyer said. “… I don’t want the public or any municipal bodies to be concerned that we are not interested or don’t take that seriously.”

But it would be “irresponsible” to ignore other neighboring jurisdictions or opportunities, Meyer said.

“I appreciate Mr. Meyer sharing the town of Milton’s change of plans in going in another/additional direction than what the fire commission had voted on,” city of Milton Mayor Anissa Welch said in an email to The Gazette.

Welch said it was apparent at the last fire commission meeting that town representatives “were hesitant to fully commit flat out, 100% to consolidating with Janesville and did not want to fund an ambulance. It is good that they have firmly decided to consolidate with someone.”

The city of Milton, with its expansion in residential, commercial and industrial areas, needs full-time professional fire and paramedic services, Welch said.

“The elected officials and staff at the city of Milton will continue with our commitment to provide fire and paramedic services that meet our needs regardless of the direction the town of Milton decides to take,” Welch said. “We respect the years we have had an intergovernmental agreement with them. We are two separate entities, and that has posed challenges and frustrations that are to be expected with a growing city and a township.

“Ultimately, both the town of Milton and the city of Milton will do what serves their residents the best.”

Rhodes, Janesville’s fire chief, and Milton City Administrator Al Hulick said the letter took them by surprise.

Hulick said it’s too early to tell exactly what Meyer’s letter means.

“All I know is,we remain committed to doing what we agreed to do. We will continue negotiations with the city of Janesville in good faith and hope to reach an agreement that benefits all,” Hulick said.

Rhodes said he is still processing the news, adding, “I hope that we can still work together to provide a premium service to the citizens of the town of Milton and the city of Milton itself.”

Jon Jennings, chairman of the commission that oversees the Milton Fire Department and also a town board member, said it would help the town to have an option that could be compared to the Janesville proposal.

Jennings said the intent is to ensure the communities now being served have the best services available, and “we can’t do that if we have only one option to go with. Consolidation is a very big deal. So we need to do it right the first time.”

One concern is that there will be no coverage gaps for the portions of the towns of Lima, Koshkonong, Johnstown and Harmony that the Milton department now serves, Jennings said.

He noted that the current system is “not adequate” because full-time firefighters are not ready to roll every time a call comes in.

“We owe it to the people to make the service the best it can be at the most affordable cost, and whatever negotiations take place, whether it’s Janesville or Edgerton, that’s the goal,” Jennings said.

