Tree Ignites at FL’s Disneyworld, Some in Magic Kingdom Evacuated

According to a report from Orlando Sentinel, visitors near the area of Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida, were evacuated after a small fire near the structure occurred Tuesday night. The fire was quickly extinguished.

Reedy Creek Firefighters Association (RCFA) President Jon Shirey said the department received a call at around 6:45 p.m. for an electrical fire on a junction box outside Cinderella’s Castle.

Shirey said that, on arrival, RCFA members saw a tree on fire next to the structure. Cinderella’s Castle was evacuated and roped off to visitors.

Shirey also said RCFA personnel treated a security guard at the scene who had inhaled dry chemicals from a fire extinguisher. In addition, an unidentified Disney spokesperson said a park cast member had to be transported from the park for nonemergency treatment. No other injuries were reported.

This is definitely something we have never seen in all our years of visiting The Magic Kingdom… @WDWNT @InsideTheMagic pic.twitter.com/vWR7Cdhzw5 — The Coaster Crew (@Coastercrew) December 14, 2021

The spokesperson said that RCFA members said a firework looked to have ignited the tree, but the cause of the fire is still unknown and pending investigation by the fire marshal.

There was no scheduled fireworks show at the time of the incident, according to Disney.

One park visitor said they were among a group of people told to move from the Liberty Square area to Frontierland, away from the emergency response.

Shirey said that, although firefighters avoid driving through main areas of Disney’s parks when possible, the call type required them to drive down the Main Street area of the Magic Kingdom.

RELATED

Not So Amusing: Amusement Park Fires

Partnering with Amusement Park Ride Operators

Denver Amusement Park Tragedy